Indonesia: Joko Widodo opens Indonesia-Africa Forum 2024 in Bali

September 02, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo opened the Indonesia-Africa Forum 2024 with a welcome dinner in Bali, welcoming international delegates. During the event, Jokowi stressed the importance of cooperation between Indonesia and African countries for sustainable global development. The dinner also featured musical performances by Indonesian artists, creating a festive atmosphere among the attendees. Jokowi introduced Prabowo Subianto as the president-elect, who will officially take office next month. The news was reported by liputan6.com. The forum, which takes place from September 1 to 3, marks a significant step in international cooperation between Indonesia and Africa.