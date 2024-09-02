Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Joko Widodo opens Indonesia-Africa Forum 2024 in Bali

September 02, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo opened the Indonesia-Africa Forum 2024 with a welcome dinner in Bali, welcoming international...

Indonesia: Joko Widodo opens Indonesia-Africa Forum 2024 in Bali
02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 02, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo opened the Indonesia-Africa Forum 2024 with a welcome dinner in Bali, welcoming international delegates. During the event, Jokowi stressed the importance of cooperation between Indonesia and African countries for sustainable global development. The dinner also featured musical performances by Indonesian artists, creating a festive atmosphere among the attendees. Jokowi introduced Prabowo Subianto as the president-elect, who will officially take office next month. The news was reported by liputan6.com. The forum, which takes place from September 1 to 3, marks a significant step in international cooperation between Indonesia and Africa.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
opens Indonesia Indonesia Isola di Bali by Indonesian
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza