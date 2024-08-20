Indonesia: Joko Widodo orders urgent legal reform

August 20, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo has instructed the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Supratman Andi Agtas, to immediately initiate legal reform in the country. The directive was communicated during a cabinet meeting held at Istana Merdeka in Jakarta. The reform aims to improve Indonesia's legal system, address existing shortcomings and promote greater social justice. The initiative is part of a broader government effort to modernize institutions and ensure fundamental rights for citizens. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Istana Merdeka is the official residence of the President of Indonesia, located in the capital, Jakarta.