Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Joko Widodo promotes collaboration to address regional challenges

25 July 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo highlighted the importance of three key sectors for improving well-being in the Pacific region during...

Indonesia: Joko Widodo promotes collaboration to address regional challenges
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

25 July 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo highlighted the importance of three key sectors for improving well-being in the Pacific region during the opening of the Indonesia Pacific Parliamentary Partnership (IPPP) 2024 in Jakarta. The sectors identified include climate change anticipation, the blue economy and human resources development. Jokowi highlighted that parliamentary cooperation is key to addressing economic and environmental challenges, as well as promoting inclusive education. The news was reported by bisnis.com. The IPPP aims to strengthen ties between Pacific countries, addressing crucial issues such as sustainability and shared economic growth.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as well as key tasto such as sustainability
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza