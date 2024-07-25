Indonesia: Joko Widodo promotes collaboration to address regional challenges

25 July 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo highlighted the importance of three key sectors for improving well-being in the Pacific region during the opening of the Indonesia Pacific Parliamentary Partnership (IPPP) 2024 in Jakarta. The sectors identified include climate change anticipation, the blue economy and human resources development. Jokowi highlighted that parliamentary cooperation is key to addressing economic and environmental challenges, as well as promoting inclusive education. The news was reported by bisnis.com. The IPPP aims to strengthen ties between Pacific countries, addressing crucial issues such as sustainability and shared economic growth.