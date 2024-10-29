Indonesia: Joko Widodo ready to issue regulation to cancel farmers' and fishermen's debts

October 29, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo is expected to issue a presidential regulation to cancel debts of farmers and fishermen in the country. This initiative aims to support farming and fishing communities, which are facing economic hardship due to various factors, including market fluctuations and natural disasters. The measure is seen as an important step to improve the living conditions of these vulnerable groups and stimulate local economic growth. The news was reported by Investor Daily. This initiative is part of a broader government policy to strengthen the agricultural and fishing sectors, which are key to the Indonesian economy.