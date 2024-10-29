Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
Indonesia: Joko Widodo ready to issue regulation to cancel farmers' and fishermen's debts
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo is expected to issue a presidential regulation to cancel debts of farmers and fishermen in the country. This initiative aims to support farming and fishing communities, which are facing economic hardship due to various factors, including market fluctuations and natural disasters. The measure is seen as an important step to improve the living conditions of these vulnerable groups and stimulate local economic growth. The news was reported by Investor Daily. This initiative is part of a broader government policy to strengthen the agricultural and fishing sectors, which are key to the Indonesian economy.

in Evidenza