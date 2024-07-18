Indonesia: Joko Widodo receives highest civilian award from United Arab Emirates

July 18, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the United Arab Emirates' highest civilian award, the Order of Zayed. The delivery ceremony took place during a bilateral meeting with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. The award was given in recognition of Widodo's efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries and improve bilateral cooperation. The Order of Zayed is an honor reserved for world leaders and heads of state who have made significant contributions to international relations. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. Widodo expressed his pride at the recognition, underlining the importance of Indonesia-UAE relations.