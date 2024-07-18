Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Joko Widodo receives highest civilian award from United Arab Emirates

July 18, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the United Arab Emirates' highest civilian award, the Order of Zayed. The delivery ceremony...

Indonesia: Joko Widodo receives highest civilian award from United Arab Emirates
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 18, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the United Arab Emirates' highest civilian award, the Order of Zayed. The delivery ceremony took place during a bilateral meeting with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. The award was given in recognition of Widodo's efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries and improve bilateral cooperation. The Order of Zayed is an honor reserved for world leaders and heads of state who have made significant contributions to international relations. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. Widodo expressed his pride at the recognition, underlining the importance of Indonesia-UAE relations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the delivery ceremony Investor Daily Indonesia reports it delivery ceremony took place during Emirati Arabi
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza