Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: Joko Widodo steps down, KPU considers early elections

07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
07 September 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo has bid farewell to the people ahead of his farewell, expressing his apologies through a megaphone during a visit to a market in Surabaya. Meanwhile, the Independent Election Commission (KPU) has opened the possibility of holding early local elections in 2025, in the event of a 'null vote' victory in several areas. In addition, the president has appointed Muhadjir Effendy as the new interim Social Minister, following the resignation of Tri Rismaharini. The news was reported by antaranews.com, highlighting the significant changes in Indonesian politics ahead of the upcoming elections. Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, is the seventh president of Indonesia, while the KPU is the body responsible for organizing elections in the country.

