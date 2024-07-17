Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Jokowi announces extension of investor usage rights to IKN
17 luglio 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 17, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that rights of use (HGU) for investors in the New Capital (IKN) can be extended up to 190 years, in accordance with the National Capital Law. This measure, provided for by law no. 21 of 2022, aims to attract investments for the development of the new capital. Jokowi specified that the extension of use rights applies only to the central government area. While visiting Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, Jokowi also highlighted the importance of preserving the environment during the construction of the new capital. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan expressed his support for the policy, saying it would provide legal certainty for investors.

