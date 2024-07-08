Indonesia: Jokowi asks for support for presidential transition

July 8, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asked the Badan Pemeriksa Keuangan (BPK) to support the government transition to President-elect Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Jokowi underlined the importance of this transition to ensure the country's continuity and progress. He also urged ministers, heads of institutions and local leaders to follow the BPK's recommendations to improve financial management. The BPK recently released a no-exceptions opinion on the central government's budget for 2023. Antaranews.com reports this. The transition is scheduled for October 2024 and Jokowi has reiterated the need for a transparent and accountable system of government.