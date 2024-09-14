Indonesia: Jokowi calls for stability until new government is formed

September 13, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged ministers and heads of institutions to maintain the stability of the country until the new government is formed. During the last meeting of his cabinet, Jokowi stressed the importance of avoiding any form of economic and social instability. He also urged not to adopt extreme policies that could harm the population and to ensure public safety and order. The meeting was held at Istana Garuda, in Kalimantan Timur, an important government headquarters. The source of this news is Investor Daily, which also reports that the new government will be installed on October 19, 2024.