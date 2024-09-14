Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Jokowi calls for stability until new government is formed

September 13, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged ministers and heads of institutions to maintain the stability of the country...

Indonesia: Jokowi calls for stability until new government is formed
14 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 13, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged ministers and heads of institutions to maintain the stability of the country until the new government is formed. During the last meeting of his cabinet, Jokowi stressed the importance of avoiding any form of economic and social instability. He also urged not to adopt extreme policies that could harm the population and to ensure public safety and order. The meeting was held at Istana Garuda, in Kalimantan Timur, an important government headquarters. The source of this news is Investor Daily, which also reports that the new government will be installed on October 19, 2024.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
which also reports that meeting was held source reporters
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza