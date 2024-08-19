Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
Indonesia: Jokowi Celebrates Progress in Country's Infrastructure Development

August 19, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed pride in the progress made in the development sector, stressing the importance...

19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 19, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed pride in the progress made in the development sector, stressing the importance of an equitable approach across the country. In a speech to Parliament, he highlighted significant infrastructure projects, including 2,700 kilometers of highways and 60 large dams. Jokowi also announced a reduction in poverty, which fell to 9.41 percent in 2023, compared to 10.19 percent the previous year. These successes, according to the president, contribute to greater national unity through more equitable access to resources. The news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Indonesia, a vast archipelago in Southeast Asia, is seeking to improve the living conditions of its citizens through investments in infrastructure and economic development.

