Indonesia: Jokowi ensures continuous evaluations for PON XXI Aceh-Sumatra Utara

September 17, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the government will continue to evaluate issues related to the Pekan Olahraga Nasional (PON) XXI, currently underway in Aceh and Sumatra Utara. Jokowi stressed the importance of correcting any mistakes to improve future editions of the national sporting event. Among the critical issues that emerged were problems with transportation, access to the competition venues and the quality of facilities for athletes. The source of this news is bisnis.com. The PON is a major sporting event that brings together athletes from different provinces in Indonesia, and its organization is essential to promoting sports in the country.