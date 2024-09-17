Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Jokowi ensures continuous evaluations for PON XXI Aceh-Sumatra Utara

September 17, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the government will continue to evaluate issues related to the Pekan Olahraga Nasional...

Indonesia: Jokowi ensures continuous evaluations for PON XXI Aceh-Sumatra Utara
17 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 17, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the government will continue to evaluate issues related to the Pekan Olahraga Nasional (PON) XXI, currently underway in Aceh and Sumatra Utara. Jokowi stressed the importance of correcting any mistakes to improve future editions of the national sporting event. Among the critical issues that emerged were problems with transportation, access to the competition venues and the quality of facilities for athletes. The source of this news is bisnis.com. The PON is a major sporting event that brings together athletes from different provinces in Indonesia, and its organization is essential to promoting sports in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
sporting event its organization event currently underway in Aceh
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza