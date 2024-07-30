Indonesia: Jokowi faces risk of respiratory disease at IKN

29 July 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo has expressed concern about the potential spread of acute respiratory diseases (ISPA) among workers and the population in the new capital, Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN), under construction in Penajam Paser Utara, Kalimantan Timur. Despite the risks, Jokowi remains optimistic about the positive impact IKN will have on the country's economic growth, with GDP expected to increase above 7%. The government is implementing preventive measures, such as the distribution of masks, to protect public health in the region. The news is reported by bisnis.com. Ibu Kota Nusantara is Indonesia's new capital project, designed to relieve congestion in Jakarta, while Penajam Paser Utara is a district in Kalimantan Timur province.