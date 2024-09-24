Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Jokowi government invests in infrastructure for economic development

September 24, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has stressed the importance of infrastructure investment as a strategy to improve the...

Indonesia: Jokowi government invests in infrastructure for economic development
24 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 24, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has stressed the importance of infrastructure investment as a strategy to improve the economy and the well-being of the people. During his term, from 2015 to 2023, 2,050 km of highways were built, with an additional 650 km planned by the end of 2024. Jokowi said that infrastructure development not only creates economic opportunities, but also improves the quality of life through the construction of schools and hospitals. The source of this information is Investor Daily Indonesia. The Indonesian government aims to make infrastructure a key pillar for a prosperous and sustainable future in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the country the Indonesian source investimento
Vedi anche
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza