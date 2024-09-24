Indonesia: Jokowi government invests in infrastructure for economic development

September 24, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has stressed the importance of infrastructure investment as a strategy to improve the economy and the well-being of the people. During his term, from 2015 to 2023, 2,050 km of highways were built, with an additional 650 km planned by the end of 2024. Jokowi said that infrastructure development not only creates economic opportunities, but also improves the quality of life through the construction of schools and hospitals. The source of this information is Investor Daily Indonesia. The Indonesian government aims to make infrastructure a key pillar for a prosperous and sustainable future in the country.