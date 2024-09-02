Indonesia: Jokowi Hopes for Continuity in Development Projects with Prabowo

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
September 2, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, has expressed his wish that the development projects started during his term...

02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
September 2, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, has expressed his wish that the development projects started during his term will be continued by his successor Prabowo Subianto. Among the projects mentioned are industrial transformation, the construction of the new capital Nusantara (IKN) and initiatives for a sustainable economy. Jokowi stressed the importance of not wasting resources and time by changing direction with each new government, to ensure the well-being of the nation. The news was reported by tempo.co, highlighting Prabowo's commitment to completing the new capital within a period of 4-5 years. Prabowo Subianto is an Indonesian politician and leader of the Gerindra party, currently elected president.

