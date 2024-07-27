Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Jokowi inaugurates the renovated Pasar Jongke in Solo

27 July 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the renovated Pasar Jongke in the city of Solo, Central Java, on 27 July 2024....

Indonesia: Jokowi inaugurates the renovated Pasar Jongke in Solo
27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

27 July 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the renovated Pasar Jongke in the city of Solo, Central Java, on 27 July 2024. The market, which covers an area of 29,000 square meters, required an investment of 124 billion rupees and represents one of the 17 priority projects of his predecessor as mayor, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. During the inauguration, Jokowi praised the market's new design, highlighting the importance of markets as economic hubs for local communities. The news was reported by Investor Daily. Jokowi also urged vendors and citizens to keep the market clean and well-maintained, highlighting the importance of a hygienic environment for trading.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
market clean his predecessor as mayor Surakarta the news was reported by Investor Daily
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza