Indonesia: Jokowi inaugurates the renovated Pasar Jongke in Solo

27 July 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the renovated Pasar Jongke in the city of Solo, Central Java, on 27 July 2024. The market, which covers an area of 29,000 square meters, required an investment of 124 billion rupees and represents one of the 17 priority projects of his predecessor as mayor, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. During the inauguration, Jokowi praised the market's new design, highlighting the importance of markets as economic hubs for local communities. The news was reported by Investor Daily. Jokowi also urged vendors and citizens to keep the market clean and well-maintained, highlighting the importance of a hygienic environment for trading.