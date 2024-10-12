Indonesia: Jokowi optimistic about country's economic transformation under Prabowo

October 11, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, expressed confidence in Indonesia's ability to become a developed country, provided that the newly elected president, Prabowo Subianto, achieves ambitious economic growth goals. Prabowo aims to increase the economic growth rate from 5% to 8% annually, a goal that could push Indonesia towards the status of an advanced nation. Despite challenges such as global economic stagnation and geopolitical tensions, Jokowi is convinced that with adequate strategies and cooperation, these difficulties can be overcome. He also stressed the importance of quality investments for the new capital city, Nusantara, which has already attracted 58 trillion rupiah in non-state investments. The news is reported by Investor Daily. Prabowo Subianto is the leader of the Gerindra party and will be president from 2024 to 2029.