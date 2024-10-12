Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Jokowi optimistic about country's economic transformation under Prabowo

October 11, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, expressed confidence in Indonesia's ability to become a developed country,...

Indonesia: Jokowi optimistic about country's economic transformation under Prabowo
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 11, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, expressed confidence in Indonesia's ability to become a developed country, provided that the newly elected president, Prabowo Subianto, achieves ambitious economic growth goals. Prabowo aims to increase the economic growth rate from 5% to 8% annually, a goal that could push Indonesia towards the status of an advanced nation. Despite challenges such as global economic stagnation and geopolitical tensions, Jokowi is convinced that with adequate strategies and cooperation, these difficulties can be overcome. He also stressed the importance of quality investments for the new capital city, Nusantara, which has already attracted 58 trillion rupiah in non-state investments. The news is reported by Investor Daily. Prabowo Subianto is the leader of the Gerindra party and will be president from 2024 to 2029.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
known as Jokowi growth goals could push Indonesia rete
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza