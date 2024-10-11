Indonesia: Jokowi-Prabowo Government Transition Signals Political Stability

October 11, 2024_ The government transition from current President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to Prabowo Subianto has significant advantages, including a strong consolidation of political power. The coalition between parties supporting Jokowi and Prabowo has created unprecedented political stability, reducing the risk of internal conflicts. Furthermore, the presence of key figures linked to Prabowo in Jokowi's government has ensured continuity in strategic policies, favoring the development of pro-recovery programs. However, the transition faces challenges such as economic inequality and local political stability, as reported by Investor Daily. The current situation offers an opportunity to improve conditions for the most vulnerable segments of the population, but requires attention to avoid a reversal of social policies.