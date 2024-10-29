Indonesia: Jokowi Presidency Aims to Transform Country into 'World Breadbasket'

October 29, 2024_ Indonesian President Jokowi has announced an ambitious plan to transform Indonesia into a lumbung pangan, or world food granary, within three years. This plan involves the synergy of natural resources, technology and modernization to address the challenges of the food crisis. The goal is to maximize the use of domestic resources to ensure food security and contribute to the global market. The news was reported by Investor Daily. The term 'lumbung pangan' refers to a concept of food storage and distribution, which is essential for food security in a country with a growing population like Indonesia.