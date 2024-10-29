Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:26
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Jokowi Presidency Aims to Transform Country into 'World Breadbasket'

October 29, 2024_ Indonesian President Jokowi has announced an ambitious plan to transform Indonesia into a lumbung pangan, or world food granary,...

Indonesia: Jokowi Presidency Aims to Transform Country into 'World Breadbasket'
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ Indonesian President Jokowi has announced an ambitious plan to transform Indonesia into a lumbung pangan, or world food granary, within three years. This plan involves the synergy of natural resources, technology and modernization to address the challenges of the food crisis. The goal is to maximize the use of domestic resources to ensure food security and contribute to the global market. The news was reported by Investor Daily. The term 'lumbung pangan' refers to a concept of food storage and distribution, which is essential for food security in a country with a growing population like Indonesia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
world food granary food storage cibo food
Vedi anche
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza