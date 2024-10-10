Indonesia: Jokowi Presidency Promotes Digitalization, Positive Content Creation

October 9, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo launched the national program "Indonesia Makin Cakap Digital", calling on citizens to contribute positive content in the digital world. During the event, he stressed the importance of reducing negative content and improving the population's digital skills to foster creativity and productivity. The government has launched several initiatives, including the Siberkreasi movement, to promote digital safety and ethics. The source of this news is kompas.com. The program aims to bridge the digital divide in Indonesia, especially in rural and remote areas, through education and digital infrastructure.