Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
Indonesia: Jokowi Presidency Promotes Synergy Between Local and Central Governments
14 agosto 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
August 14, 2024_ The Indonesian government, under the leadership of President Jokowi, is encouraging greater synergy between local governments and central authorities. During a meeting, the important role of governors in coordinating government activities in their respective regions was highlighted. In addition, the need to ensure that priority programs of cities and districts are in line with national directives was discussed. Akmal, Director General of Regional Otonymy of the Ministry of the Interior, confirmed that the President welcomed these proposals, highlighting the importance of following his directions. The news was reported by metrotvnews.com. This approach aims to strengthen the effectiveness of public policies and improve services for citizens throughout the country.

