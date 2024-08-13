Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Jokowi Presidency Supports Electric Motors Program to Italy
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 12, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed his support for the "Ride to Better Future Goes to Italy" program during the LIKE 2 Festival in Senayan. This program includes a solo journey of over 11,000 km, starting from Indonesia and crossing eight countries, culminating in Italy. The conversion of electric motorcycles by Elders Garage, appreciated by the President, represents a significant step towards the electrification of transportation. The trip will be made on a 1974 Vespa Super, a symbol of Italian culture, converted to electric. The news was reported by mobilinanews.com. This event highlights the importance of international cooperation in the field of sustainable mobility.

