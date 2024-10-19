October 19, 2024_ During his decade-long term, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has adopted a development approach that aims to ensure that no region of the country is neglected. Under his leadership, significant progress has been made in improving infrastructure in previously marginalized areas, particularly in eastern regions such as Papua and Kalimantan. Jokowi has also emphasized the importance of giving equal attention to areas that did not support him in the elections, demonstrating a commitment to the well-being of all Indonesians. The source of this information is Investor Daily. This inclusive approach has led to a tangible improvement in the quality of life in the most isolated regions, contributing to a sense of national unity.