Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
Indonesia: Jokowi signs decree to accelerate investments in IKN

09 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 8, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed Presidential Decree No. 25 of 2024, establishing a working unit to accelerate investment in the new capital, Ibu Kota Negara (IKN). Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia leads the unit, which expects investment to reach Rp100 trillion in 2024. Currently, around 60 companies have already expressed interest in investing in the new capital, with the aim of converting letters of intent into tangible investments, Investor Daily Indonesia reported. The new capital, IKN, is designed to ease congestion in Jakarta and promote more sustainable development in Indonesia.

