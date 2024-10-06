Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Jokowi stresses importance of TNI preparedness for new threats

October 5, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) led the ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of the National Armed Forces (TNI) in Monas,...

Indonesia: Jokowi stresses importance of TNI preparedness for new threats
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 5, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) led the ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of the National Armed Forces (TNI) in Monas, Jakarta, expressing the need to adapt to growing cyber and geopolitical threats. Jokowi stressed that the TNI must improve its capacity and professionalism, working with various institutions to address current challenges. During his speech, he thanked TNI members for their loyalty and service to the country, highlighting their crucial role in safeguarding national sovereignty. The news was reported by detik.com. Jokowi also highlighted the importance of cooperation between the TNI and legal and academic institutions to improve the national defense industry.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
During his speech growing cyber led diodo luminoso
Vedi anche
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza