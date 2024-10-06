Indonesia: Jokowi stresses importance of TNI preparedness for new threats

October 5, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) led the ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of the National Armed Forces (TNI) in Monas, Jakarta, expressing the need to adapt to growing cyber and geopolitical threats. Jokowi stressed that the TNI must improve its capacity and professionalism, working with various institutions to address current challenges. During his speech, he thanked TNI members for their loyalty and service to the country, highlighting their crucial role in safeguarding national sovereignty. The news was reported by detik.com. Jokowi also highlighted the importance of cooperation between the TNI and legal and academic institutions to improve the national defense industry.