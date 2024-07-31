Indonesia: Jokowi's government reorganization denied

Cerca nel sito
 
30 July 2024_ Ari Dwipayana, coordinator of Indonesian President Joko Widodo's special staff, has denied rumors regarding an imminent government reshuffle in Nusantara, the new Indonesian capital. According to Dwipayana, there are no plans to appoint new ministers, contrary to what some sources have reported. Furthermore, President Jokowi is continuing his activities in Nusantara, receiving local entrepreneurs to promote their participation in the development of the new capital. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia, highlighting the importance of safety and collaboration with local communities in the development project of Nusantara, located in Kalimantan Timur.

