Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: Journalism training to promote gender equality in Labuan Bajo
29 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
September 29, 2024_ Koalisi Perempuan Indonesia organized a training course for journalists in Labuan Bajo, Nusa Tenggara Timur, with the aim of integrating gender, disability and social inclusion perspectives into journalism. The workshop, which involved 12 journalists, provided them with tools to ensure fair and gender-biased reporting. Participants were encouraged to use the skills they acquired to promote policies that support the rights of women, children and persons with disabilities. The training aims to raise awareness in the media about the importance of inclusive and fair reporting, as reported by antaranews.com. The initiative is a significant step towards creating a more equitable and socially aware media environment in Labuan Bajo, a place known for its natural beauty and cultural diversity.

Tag
training course training addestramento fair reporting
