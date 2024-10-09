Indonesia: Judges Demand Dignity and Professional Safety

08 October 2024_ During a meeting with DPD RI leaders, Yusran raised concerns about the dignity and well-being of judges in Indonesia, noting that some of them are forced to resort to online loans to return home. He stressed that the situation is critical, with judges haunted by debts and loans, which calls into question their professional safety and dignity. DPD RI President Sultan Najamudin expressed solidarity and said it is crucial for the government to seriously address the welfare and safety issues for judges, who are considered the guardians of justice. The news was reported by metrotvnews.com. This meeting took place at Gedung Nusantara V in Jakarta, a major Indonesian government building.