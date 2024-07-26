Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Jusuf Hamka candidacy for governor in Jakarta according to Partito Golkar
26 luglio 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

25 July 2024_ Jusuf Hamka, known politically as Babah Alun, has been designated by the Golkar Party as its candidate for the Jakarta gubernatorial elections in 2024. Hamka, who has held significant roles as treasurer of Joko Widodo's national campaign, has declared his availability to serve as governor or lieutenant governor. With a successful business career, he is known as the 'King of Highways' for his involvement in the infrastructure sector. His personal history, which includes conversion to Islam and strong social commitment, makes him a leading figure in Indonesian politics. The news was reported by liputan6.com. Hamka has already outlined programs to improve the lives of Jakarta's citizens, highlighting his vision for the city.

