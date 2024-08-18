Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Juventus celebrates independence with a special message for Indonesia

August 17, 2024_ Juventus, the historic Italian football team, sent a message of congratulations to the Republic of Indonesia on the occasion of the...

August 17, 2024_ Juventus, the historic Italian football team, sent a message of congratulations to the Republic of Indonesia on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of its independence. Players Andrea Cambiaso, Nicolo Savona and Jounas Rouhi participated in a video in Indonesian, expressing their affection for the country. This gesture aroused enthusiasm among Indonesian fans, who appreciated the attention of the Turin team. The news is reported by jawapos.com. Juventus, already known for its ties with Indonesian fans, has once again demonstrated its commitment to strengthening cultural ties between Italy and Indonesia.

