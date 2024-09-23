Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: Kang Dhani proposes strategies to create jobs in Bandung

September 22, 2024_ Kang Dhani Wirianata has unveiled a plan to support creativity and generate jobs in Bandung, Indonesia. During a visit to the...

23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 22, 2024_ Kang Dhani Wirianata has unveiled a plan to support creativity and generate jobs in Bandung, Indonesia. During a visit to the headquarters of Ikatan Jurnalis Televisi Indonesia (IJTI) Jabar, he stressed the importance of creating a favorable environment to attract tourists and investors. Dhani proposed hosting artists and creative professionals in local hotels and restaurants, capitalizing on Bandung's reputation as a tourist city. The news was reported by tribunnews.com. The initiative aims to work with provincial and central authorities to address employment challenges and promote economic development in the region.

