Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Kapolri Promotes Inclusive Police Institution

October 14, 2024_ General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Indonesian Kapolri, reiterated the importance of an inclusive police institution during his term....

14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 14, 2024_ General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Indonesian Kapolri, reiterated the importance of an inclusive police institution during his term. Sigit stressed that Polri, Indonesia's national police, must be open and welcoming to all social groups, especially women. He highlighted that female police officers now have equal opportunities in terms of recruitment and strategic positions within the force. In addition, Kapolri has involved students and workers in policy-making, demonstrating a commitment to community participation. The news is reported by detik.com. This approach aims to improve the perception of the police and ensure that the rights of all citizens are respected.

