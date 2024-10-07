Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Kartu Indonesia Sehat Program Improves Access to Health for Citizens

October 6, 2024_ The Kartu Indonesia Sehat (KIS) program, launched in 2014 by President Joko Widodo, aims to ensure access to healthcare services for...

Indonesia: Kartu Indonesia Sehat Program Improves Access to Health for Citizens
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 6, 2024_ The Kartu Indonesia Sehat (KIS) program, launched in 2014 by President Joko Widodo, aims to ensure access to healthcare services for all Indonesians, especially the economically disadvantaged. KIS is part of the Jaminan Kesehatan Nasional (JKN), managed by the BPJS Kesehatan, and offers healthcare protection to those who have paid contributions or are covered by the government. The program distinguishes between participants who receive assistance (PBI) and those who do not (Non-PBI), with the government covering the costs for PBIs. Despite challenges in its implementation, KIS is an important step towards a more equitable healthcare system in Indonesia, as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The government continues to work to improve the program, including digitizing services through the Mobile JKN app.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
software program program distinguishes between program Improves Access
Vedi anche
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza