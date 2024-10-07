Indonesia: Kartu Indonesia Sehat Program Improves Access to Health for Citizens

October 6, 2024_ The Kartu Indonesia Sehat (KIS) program, launched in 2014 by President Joko Widodo, aims to ensure access to healthcare services for all Indonesians, especially the economically disadvantaged. KIS is part of the Jaminan Kesehatan Nasional (JKN), managed by the BPJS Kesehatan, and offers healthcare protection to those who have paid contributions or are covered by the government. The program distinguishes between participants who receive assistance (PBI) and those who do not (Non-PBI), with the government covering the costs for PBIs. Despite challenges in its implementation, KIS is an important step towards a more equitable healthcare system in Indonesia, as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The government continues to work to improve the program, including digitizing services through the Mobile JKN app.