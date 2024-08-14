Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Keadilan Sejahtera Party joins Indonesia Maju Coalition

14 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
August 13, 2024_ Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, chairman of the Gerindra Party, announced that the Keadilan Sejahtera Party (PKS) will join the Indonesia Maju Coalition (KIM). This political alliance aims to strengthen collaboration between parties to address national challenges. The decision was met with interest, as the PKS is a party known for its Islamic base and commitment to social justice. The Indonesia Maju Coalition is made up of several political parties that work together to promote the country's development. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The coalition aims to unite different forces to ensure effective governance and respond to the needs of the Indonesian people.

