Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Kebaya indonesiana conquista Roma

23 July 2024_ Atie Nitiasmoro, wife of the Indonesian Ambassador to the Holy See, lives in Rome and wears the kebaya, a traditional Indonesian dress,...

Indonesia: Kebaya indonesiana conquista Roma
23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

23 July 2024_ Atie Nitiasmoro, wife of the Indonesian Ambassador to the Holy See, lives in Rome and wears the kebaya, a traditional Indonesian dress, every day. Her choice of clothing attracts attention and compliments from residents and the wives of ambassadors from other countries. Atie proudly explains the origin of kebaya, promoting Indonesian culture in Italy. Although there are no kebaya shops in Rome, Atie brings with him numerous clothes from Indonesia. Kompas.com reports it. His dedication to tradition also led to the publication of a book titled 'Kaya Gaya' to celebrate Kebaya Day in Indonesia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Indonesia reports it promoting Indonesian culture in Italy
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza