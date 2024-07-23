Indonesia: Kebaya indonesiana conquista Roma

23 July 2024_ Atie Nitiasmoro, wife of the Indonesian Ambassador to the Holy See, lives in Rome and wears the kebaya, a traditional Indonesian dress, every day. Her choice of clothing attracts attention and compliments from residents and the wives of ambassadors from other countries. Atie proudly explains the origin of kebaya, promoting Indonesian culture in Italy. Although there are no kebaya shops in Rome, Atie brings with him numerous clothes from Indonesia. Kompas.com reports it. His dedication to tradition also led to the publication of a book titled 'Kaya Gaya' to celebrate Kebaya Day in Indonesia.