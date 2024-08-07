Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Kemenkes launches strategies to reduce drug prices

07 August 2024_ The Indonesian Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) has announced a series of strategies to address the problems of the national healthcare...

Indonesia: Kemenkes launches strategies to reduce drug prices
07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 August 2024_ The Indonesian Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) has announced a series of strategies to address the problems of the national healthcare industry, aiming to reduce drug costs, currently 3-5 times higher than in other ASEAN countries. Among the main measures is the restructuring of the management of the pharmaceutical industry, with a focus on distribution and promotion costs. Kemenkes identified high promotional expenses as the primary cause of high prices, suggesting the need for regulations to bring down such costs. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The reforms aim to ensure greater accessibility to medicines for the Indonesian population, thus contributing to a more sustainable healthcare system.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia address August promotion costs
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza