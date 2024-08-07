Indonesia: Kemenkes launches strategies to reduce drug prices

07 August 2024_ The Indonesian Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) has announced a series of strategies to address the problems of the national healthcare industry, aiming to reduce drug costs, currently 3-5 times higher than in other ASEAN countries. Among the main measures is the restructuring of the management of the pharmaceutical industry, with a focus on distribution and promotion costs. Kemenkes identified high promotional expenses as the primary cause of high prices, suggesting the need for regulations to bring down such costs. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The reforms aim to ensure greater accessibility to medicines for the Indonesian population, thus contributing to a more sustainable healthcare system.