Indonesia: Kemenpan-RB and KPK collaborate to make bureaucracy more transparent

September 27, 2024_ The Ministry of Planning and Bureaucratic Reform (Kemenpan-RB) and the Corruption Commission (KPK) have signed a memorandum of understanding to improve the transparency and integrity of Indonesia's bureaucratic system. This initiative follows the directives of President Joko Widodo, who has called for a more efficient and integrated electronic government system. Abdullah Azwar Anas, Minister of Planning and Bureaucratic Reform, stressed the importance of reducing confusion caused by overlapping government applications. The goal is to integrate approximately 27,000 existing applications to ensure faster and more accessible government service, as reported by metrotvnews.com. The reform aims to improve the efficiency of public services and ensure greater accountability in the management of government resources.