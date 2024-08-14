Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: KG Media Promotes Green Industry Financing with Summit in Jakarta

August 13, 2024_ KG Media will host the Lestari Summit 2024 on August 21 in Jakarta, an event dedicated to financing opportunities for green...

Indonesia: KG Media Promotes Green Industry Financing with Summit in Jakarta
14 agosto 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 13, 2024_ KG Media will host the Lestari Summit 2024 on August 21 in Jakarta, an event dedicated to financing opportunities for green industries in Indonesia. The summit will include a panel discussion with industry experts, who will explore various financing schemes and incentives for companies that adopt sustainable practices. Speakers will include Joko Tri Haryanto, Director of Badan Pengelola Dana Lingkungan Hidup, and other green finance experts. The event aims to promote collaboration between government, financial institutions, and industry to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Indonesia, kompas.com reported. The summit is an important opportunity to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the field of economic sustainability in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
summit will event vertice summit
Vedi anche
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza