Indonesia: KG Media Promotes Green Industry Financing with Summit in Jakarta

August 13, 2024_ KG Media will host the Lestari Summit 2024 on August 21 in Jakarta, an event dedicated to financing opportunities for green industries in Indonesia. The summit will include a panel discussion with industry experts, who will explore various financing schemes and incentives for companies that adopt sustainable practices. Speakers will include Joko Tri Haryanto, Director of Badan Pengelola Dana Lingkungan Hidup, and other green finance experts. The event aims to promote collaboration between government, financial institutions, and industry to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Indonesia, kompas.com reported. The summit is an important opportunity to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the field of economic sustainability in the country.