Indonesia: Kinder Joy withdrawn due to suspected bacterial contamination

July 29, 2024_ Indonesia's Badan Pengawas Obat dan Makanan (BPOM) has temporarily withdrawn the Kinder Joy brand from the market due to suspicions of Salmonella contamination. Kinder Joy is a product of Ferrero, an Italian company, and is not produced in Indonesia, but imported from factories in India and Belgium. The BPOM has started checks on all Kinder products registered in the country, suspending their distribution until further checks. The decision was made to ensure the food safety of Indonesian consumers, as reported by detik.com. Ferrero, known for its confectionery, has a global presence and the current situation has raised concerns about the quality of imported products.