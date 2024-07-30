Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Kinder Joy withdrawn due to suspected bacterial contamination

July 29, 2024_ Indonesia's Badan Pengawas Obat dan Makanan (BPOM) has temporarily withdrawn the Kinder Joy brand from the market due to suspicions of...

Indonesia: Kinder Joy withdrawn due to suspected bacterial contamination
30 luglio 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 29, 2024_ Indonesia's Badan Pengawas Obat dan Makanan (BPOM) has temporarily withdrawn the Kinder Joy brand from the market due to suspicions of Salmonella contamination. Kinder Joy is a product of Ferrero, an Italian company, and is not produced in Indonesia, but imported from factories in India and Belgium. The BPOM has started checks on all Kinder products registered in the country, suspending their distribution until further checks. The decision was made to ensure the food safety of Indonesian consumers, as reported by detik.com. Ferrero, known for its confectionery, has a global presence and the current situation has raised concerns about the quality of imported products.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Kinder Joy withdrawn an Italian company Ferrero SpA Kinder Joy
Vedi anche
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza