Indonesia: KPU DKI Jakarta approves candidacy of Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana for gubernatorial elections

20 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 19, 2024_ The Election Commission of DKI Jakarta (KPU) has officially approved the candidacy of Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana as candidates for governor and vice governor of Jakarta for the November 27, 2024 elections. Despite controversy over alleged abuse of personal data, the couple exceeded the minimum support requirement, collecting 677,065 valid signatures. However, 403 signatures were excluded for not meeting the required criteria. The news was reported by tempo.co, highlighting concerns about the validity of the data used for the candidacy. Local authorities will continue to monitor the situation and investigate any irregularities.

