Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: KTT Indonesia Africa Forum in Bali with 13,400 security officers

August 31, 2024_ The second KTT Indonesia Africa Forum (IAF) will be held in Bali from September 1 to 3, 2024, with the aim of strengthening

Indonesia: KTT Indonesia Africa Forum in Bali with 13,400 security officers
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 31, 2024_ The second KTT Indonesia Africa Forum (IAF) will be held in Bali from September 1 to 3, 2024, with the aim of strengthening relations between Indonesia and African countries. Police Chief Jenderal Listyo Sigit Prabowo apologized for the inconvenience that the event may cause to the local community, assuring that security measures are necessary for the success of the conference. To ensure security, 13,400 members of the armed forces and police have been mobilized, supported by various air and naval assets. The event represents an important opportunity for international dialogue and cooperation, as reported by detik.com. The conference will take place in a context of local elections in Indonesia, highlighting the importance of effective coordination between the authorities and the population.

