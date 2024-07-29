Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Ladies bikers test Benelli motorcycles in Jakarta

28 July 2024_ Three ladies bikers, Dhea and Trinia from Indonesia and Salwa from Malaysia, participated in an exclusive test ride of Benelli...

29 luglio 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
28 July 2024_ Three ladies bikers, Dhea and Trinia from Indonesia and Salwa from Malaysia, participated in an exclusive test ride of Benelli motorcycles in Jakarta. During the Saturday Morning Ride, they tested the Benelli 502C and Keeway Benda V252C models, highlighting the performance of the Italian motorcycles. The event also represented an opportunity for bikers to meet, who shared experiences and moments of conviviality. The news was reported by pengendara.com, underlining the importance of motorcycle culture and international relations between female bikers. This meeting demonstrated how common passions can unite people of different nationalities.

