Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Launch of Moto Guzzi Stelvio, symbol of Italian innovation

October 26, 2024_ PT Piaggio Indonesia has unveiled the Moto Guzzi Stelvio, a new model that combines advanced technology and iconic design,...

27 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 26, 2024_ PT Piaggio Indonesia has unveiled the Moto Guzzi Stelvio, a new model that combines advanced technology and iconic design, representing the excellence of the Italian brand. Marco Noto La Diega, Managing Director of PT Piaggio Indonesia, highlighted that the Stelvio is designed for adventure, with a special focus on safety thanks to the Piaggio Fast Forward Rider Assistance Solution system. This innovation, developed in Boston, integrates a radar system into motorcycles for the first time, improving the riding experience on different terrains. The unveiling of the Stelvio highlights Moto Guzzi's commitment to pushing the boundaries of motorcycling, offering a unique experience to Indonesian motorcyclists. The news is reported by inversi.id. The Moto Guzzi Stelvio is proposed as an ideal option for motorcycle enthusiasts in Indonesia, combining tradition and innovation typical of the Italian brand.

Tag
iconic design Rider Assistance Solution system Polizia Tributaria Indonesian motorcyclists
