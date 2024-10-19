Indonesia: Layoffs in the labor sector increase by 111%

October 19, 2024_ The number of workers laid off in Indonesia has increased by 111% in the past three years. As of September 2024, 42.9 thousand workers have been affected, with the majority of cases occurring in Central Java province, which accounted for 27.3% of layoffs. This significant increase raises concerns about the stability of the Indonesian labor market and its economic implications. The situation highlights the need for more effective policies to support workers and prevent further layoffs. The news was reported by Investor Daily. Indonesian provinces, such as Central Java, are key areas for industry and employment in the country, making these data particularly alarming for the local economy.