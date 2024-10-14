Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Lazada focuses on Italian luxury brands to conquer the Asian market
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 13, 2024_ Alibaba's e-commerce platform Lazada is looking to partner with European high-end fashion brands, including well-known Italian brands such as Armani and Dolce & Gabbana. This strategy aims to strengthen Lazada's position in the competitive e-commerce market in Asia, where competition with Shopee and TikTok is intense. Lazada executives recently met with over 100 Italian brands in Milan, exploring opportunities to expand into the luxury segment through the new LazMall Luxury. The news was reported by bisnis.com, highlighting the importance of Italy in the global fashion landscape. Lazada's initiative comes as the luxury market in Asia grows, expected to reach $186 billion by 2025.

