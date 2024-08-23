Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Local Elections Bill Rejected, Constitutional Court Decision to Apply

August 22, 2024_ Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, confirmed that the proposed local elections law will...

Indonesia: Local Elections Bill Rejected, Constitutional Court Decision to Apply
23 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 22, 2024_ Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, confirmed that the proposed local elections law will not be passed and that the Constitutional Court decision will be implemented. The registration of candidates for the local elections, scheduled for August 27, 2024, will follow the Court's instructions. Ahmad said that the decision of the judicial review that accepted the appeal of the Workers' Party and the Gelora Party will be in force. The proposed law has sparked heated debates due to its rapid discussion, which was deemed not in accordance with recent Court decisions. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Local elections in Indonesia are a crucial moment for the country's democracy, involving the choice of governors and mayors.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
cent Court decisions the news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia Constitutional Court Decision said that
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza