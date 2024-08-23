Indonesia: Local Elections Bill Rejected, Constitutional Court Decision to Apply

August 22, 2024_ Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, confirmed that the proposed local elections law will not be passed and that the Constitutional Court decision will be implemented. The registration of candidates for the local elections, scheduled for August 27, 2024, will follow the Court's instructions. Ahmad said that the decision of the judicial review that accepted the appeal of the Workers' Party and the Gelora Party will be in force. The proposed law has sparked heated debates due to its rapid discussion, which was deemed not in accordance with recent Court decisions. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Local elections in Indonesia are a crucial moment for the country's democracy, involving the choice of governors and mayors.