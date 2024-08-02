Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Loro Piana, the Italian luxury brand, conquers the Indonesian elite

01 August 2024_ Loro Piana, a prestigious Italian brand, has become a symbol of status among wealthy Indonesians, known as "old money". Renowned for...

02 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
01 August 2024_ Loro Piana, a prestigious Italian brand, has become a symbol of status among wealthy Indonesians, known as "old money". Renowned for the use of high-quality natural materials such as cashmere and vicuña, the brand offers artisanal products that combine elegance and tradition. Its items, featuring a classic and timeless design, are considered exclusive and not mass-produced, making them coveted among high-class consumers. Shandy Purnamasari, Indonesian entrepreneur and founder of cosmetics brand MS Glow, was spotted with a Loro Piana product, underlining the brand's appeal among local celebrities. The news is reported by hops.id. Loro Piana continues to represent a point of reference for luxury and fashion in Indonesia, reflecting the influence of Italian culture in the fashion sector.

