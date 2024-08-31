Indonesia: Marlboro Red Rush Week Offers Ferrari Experiences in Italy

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
August 30, 2024_ Marlboro has launched the Marlboro Red Rush Week event, which offers participants the opportunity to visit the Ferrari factory and drive iconic models such as the Ferrari 360 and 430 on Italian circuits. The winners of the event will have the chance to appear in an exciting film, shot by a team known for their work on 'The Fast and The Furious', and presented at an exclusive premiere in Jakarta. To participate, simply register online or at Marlboro stores, provided you are at least 18 years old. This event is a dream for Ferrari enthusiasts in Indonesia, combining the passion for sports cars with Italian elegance. The news was reported by detik.com, highlighting the growing interest in the Ferrari brand and Italian car culture in Indonesia.

