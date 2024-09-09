Indonesia: Ma'ruf Amin stresses the importance of inclusive public transport

September 08, 2024_ Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin praised the Hub Space 2024 event held in Jakarta, highlighting the crucial role of public transportation for all citizens. During the event, he stressed the responsibility of local governments in traffic planning and management, addressing the challenges of congestion and accessibility. Amin also emphasized the need for accessible and affordable public transportation, integrating modern technologies to improve efficiency. Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi reaffirmed the government's commitment to equitable and sustainable transportation, in line with President Joko Widodo's vision. The news was reported by detik.com. The event, supported by PT Pelabuhan Tiga Bersaudara, celebrates National Transport Day 2024 with the theme 'Integrated Mobility for All'.