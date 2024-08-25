Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Maybank Marathon 2024 gears up for a big event in Bali

August 24, 2024_ Maybank Indonesia will host the Maybank Marathon 2024 on August 25, with over 12,700 participants from 57 countries. The marathon,...

August 24, 2024_ Maybank Indonesia will host the Maybank Marathon 2024 on August 25, with over 12,700 participants from 57 countries. The marathon, which will be held at the Bali United Training Center, features multiple race categories and a total prize pool of IDR 2.7 billion. This year, the theme is ‘Discover a New You’, with a focus on sustainability and initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of the event. The news was reported by thejakartapost.com. The Maybank Marathon is the only Elite Label Road Race in Indonesia and serves as an important platform for running enthusiasts and the local community.

Tag
Maybank Marathon 2024 Bali United Training Center Indonesia gears up
