Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Medco Energi launches $440 million solar power project

August 22, 2024_ PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk (MEDC) announced the launch of a green energy project worth $440 million, equivalent to Rs6.79...

August 22, 2024_ PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk (MEDC) announced the launch of a green energy project worth $440 million, equivalent to Rs6.79 trillion. The project involves the development of solar power plants in the islands of Bali and Riau, thus contributing to the country's energy transition. This initiative represents a significant step towards the adoption of renewable energy sources in Indonesia, a country known for its dependence on fossil fuels. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Medco Energi is one of the leading energy companies in Indonesia, active in the renewable energy and power generation sector.

